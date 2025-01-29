The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Capt. Paul Stence Jr., Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division's newest commanding officer, salutes and exits at the conclusion of NSWC PCD's change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. NSWC PCD leads the Navy’s full spectrum research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, and fleet support of offensive and defensive systems in the littorals. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)
