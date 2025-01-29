The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(right) Capt. David Back, outgoing Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer, salutes and exits at the conclusion of NSWC PCD's change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. Back assumed command of NSWC PCD on May 8, 2020, during the early days of the pandemic while the organization was only 19 months into its recovery from Hurricane Michael’s devastation. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)