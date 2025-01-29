Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence [Image 3 of 6]

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by John Green 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    (left) Capt. David Back, outgoing Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer, relinquishes command to Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare, who served as the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer change of command ceremony's presiding officer. (right) Capt. Paul Stence Jr. will serve as NSWC PCD’s 34th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 8850152
    VIRIN: 250131-N-UI581-1003
    Resolution: 3667x4584
    Size: 554.06 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence [Image 6 of 6], by John Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

