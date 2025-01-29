The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(left) Capt. David Back, outgoing Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer, relinquishes command to Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare, who served as the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer change of command ceremony's presiding officer. (right) Capt. Paul Stence Jr. will serve as NSWC PCD’s 34th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)