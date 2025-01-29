The official party of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. Capt. Paul Stence Jr., relived Capt. David Back and Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare, served as the event’s presiding officer and guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8850151
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-UI581-1002
|Resolution:
|5345x3560
|Size:
|693.45 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence [Image 6 of 6], by John Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
