The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. Capt. Paul Stence Jr., relived Capt. David Back and Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare, served as the event’s presiding officer and guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)