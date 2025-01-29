The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Paul Stence Jr., relived Capt. David Back as Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s commanding officer during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. NSWC PCD, which was established in 1945, consists of more than 1,600 civilians, 1,000 contractors, and 40 military personnel, with an overall business base of $619 million in economic impact. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)