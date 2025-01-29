The NSWC PCD mission continues from Capt. David Back to Capt. Paul Stence

Photo By John Green | Capt. Paul Stence Jr. salutes during the playing of the national anthem during his...... read more read more Photo By John Green | Capt. Paul Stence Jr. salutes during the playing of the national anthem during his change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31. He will serve as NSWC PCD’s 34th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Paul Stence Jr., relived Capt. David Back as Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s commanding officer during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., Jan. 31.



Rear Adm. Todd Evans, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare, served as the event’s presiding officer and guest speaker.



“The professionals who make up the heart and soul of NSWC Panama City are simply world-class and are critical to the technical advantage we hold over our adversaries. To the Panama City Division team, Capt. Back’s success as leader is also a testament to your hard work, support, and dedication. I challenge all you to keep up your outstanding efforts, continue to innovate, and always remember why we do what we do. Our success as a Navy depends upon your contribution to our warfighting readiness,” said Evans. “Our success as an organization…is strongly linked with the quality of our leaders … their character, resolve, and wisdom. I am confident that [Capt. Stence] will continue the tradition of excellence [he’s] established throughout [his] career— right here in Panama City.”



On May 8, 2020, Capt. David Back assumed command of NSWC PCD during the early days of the pandemic while the organization was only 19 months into its recovery from Hurricane Michael’s devastation. In a time of uncertainty and vulnerability, Back, and the NSWC PCD Technical Director Dr. Peter Adair, led this Navy laboratory and maintained its focus on supporting the warfighter while caring for the welfare of the workforce.



“I am filled with a sense of pride and admiration for you all who consistently deliver on our mission. I wanted to take a moment to express a small fraction of my heartfelt appreciation for your tireless efforts over the last 4.5 years,” said Back. “I value your unwavering commitment to the Navy and patriotism for our country, and I am grateful for the critical role you play in supporting our warfighters and advancing our command mission to enable the Navy to Dominate the Littorals. That’s not just a buzz phrase or catchy slogan. It's a call to action, creating the platforms, systems, training, logistics, and tactics for the unsung amphibious sailors, special operators, marines, and others who have to be ready for the maritime fight in the most hostile environment…You provide the advantage to our warfighters.”



This ceremony traditionally marks the end of a two-to-three-year command tour, but Back extended his time with NSWC PCD to help meet mission requirements, help develop the command’s strategic plan and help the command navigate a reorganization.



Before relinquishing command, Back welcomed Stence and his family and shared insight to the journey that lies before the Navy lab’s newest commander.



“Capt. Stence has an amazing set of professional experiences, connections to the submarine community, diving, fleet repair and salvage, and to [NSWC PCD], you’re in good hands”, said Back.



Stence, a native of Halifax, Pa., and graduate who earned his commission from Purdue University, most recently served as the In-Service Strategic Submarines Program Office (PMS 396) In-Service Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear (SSBN) modernization principle assistant program manager, where he is responsible for the planning, development, and installation of all SSBN modernization. He will serve as NSWC PCD’s 34th commanding officer.



“[To Capt. Back], you have left a tremendous, indelible mark on the command and I am honored to follow you,” said Stence. “Why am I here? What drives me? First – never give up, and second – take care of your team! Those two ideas have held true my entire career. The Navy has a constitutional obligation to defend the nation; we have our role and mission in the fight; and we cannot give up the ship! As the new commanding officer of NSWC PCD, I will accomplish precious little on my own, but together as a team, we can do anything we set our mind to.”



NSWC PCD, which was established in 1945, consists of more than 1,600 civilians, 1,000 contractors, and 40 military personnel, with an overall business base of $619 million in economic impact.



Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division leads the Navy’s full spectrum research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, and fleet support of offensive and defensive systems in the littorals. Our mission areas include Mine Warfare, Naval Special Warfare, Diving and Life Support, Amphibious/Expeditionary Maneuver Warfare, Subsea and Seabed Warfare, and other missions that occur in the littoral or coastal regions.