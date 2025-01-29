Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 6 of 8]

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Personnel from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron fire safety section carry an Airman during a simulated medical emergency at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. The unit underwent a combat readiness inspection designed to push its capabilities to the limit in a controlled, robust threat-environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 15:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
