JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing coordinate operations during a simulated deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. The unit underwent a combat readiness inspection designed to push its capabilities to the limit in a controlled, robust threat-environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8849930
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-EL822-1068
|Resolution:
|5696x3790
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.