Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Air Force Capt. Natalie Pratt, 633d Medical Group ground surgical team emergency physician, performs life-saving skills during a simulated medical emergency at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. The unit underwent a combat readiness inspection designed to push their capabilities to the limit in a controlled, robust threat-environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)