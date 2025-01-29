Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Petersen, 633d Force Support Squadron single pallet expeditionary kitchen manager, serves an Airman breakfast during a simulated deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. The FSS used a SPEK as a makeshift dining facility in the deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)