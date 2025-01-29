Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - An Airman from the 633d Force Support Squadron pulls a unitized group ration out of a tray ration heater during a simulated deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. FSS members heated UGR’s to feed Airmen breakfast during a combat readiness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)