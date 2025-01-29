SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Sartin, 48th Fighter Wing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialist, observes aircrew members during Combat Survival Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. The training prepares aircrew to navigate, evade capture, and survive in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)