    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness [Image 6 of 7]

    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing start a fire during Combat Survival Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. The pilots had to employ various survival skills such as building a fire, land navigation, and self-concealment to enhance their ability to evade capture and survive in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    This work, SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    survival
    evasion
    F-35 pilots
    F-15E pilots

