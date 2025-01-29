SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

U.S. Air Force aircrew members and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing start a fire during Combat Survival Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. The pilots had to employ various survival skills such as building a fire, land navigation, and self-concealment to enhance their ability to evade capture and survive in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8848823
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-GC270-1248
|Resolution:
|5472x3641
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
