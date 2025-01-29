SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing receive instruction from Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists, also assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during Combat Survival Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. SERE training prepares aircrew to evade capture and survive in austere environments while awaiting recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)