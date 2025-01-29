Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness [Image 4 of 7]

    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing receive instruction from Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists, also assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during Combat Survival Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. SERE training prepares aircrew to evade capture and survive in austere environments while awaiting recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    SERE
    survival
    evasion
    F-35 pilots
    F-15E pilots

