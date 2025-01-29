SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and Airmen from the 352nd Special Operations Wing deploy a smoke grenade during Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. SERE training enhances Airmen’s ability to operate in austere environments and evade capture in contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)