SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

U.S. Air Force pilots and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing run into the woods during Combat Survival Skills Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. This kind of training ensures pilots are prepared for any scenario they may face during a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8848818
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-GC270-1098
|Resolution:
|3872x2576
|Size:
|814.49 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
