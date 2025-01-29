Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness [Image 5 of 7]

    SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jihoon Jeon, left, and Capt. Garret McGinty, both 493rd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II aircraft pilots, prepare equipment alongside fellow Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing before beginning Combat Survival Skills Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. This training is crucial for pilots to ensure their ability to not only evade adversaries but also reach an extraction point undetected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 04:53
    SERE
    survival
    evasion
    F-35 pilots
    F-15E pilots

