SERE-led Combat Survival Skills Training enhances aircrew readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jihoon Jeon, left, and Capt. Garret McGinty, both 493rd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II aircraft pilots, prepare equipment alongside fellow Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing before beginning Combat Survival Skills Training at the Stanford Training Area in Thetford, England, Jan. 22, 2025. This training is crucial for pilots to ensure their ability to not only evade adversaries but also reach an extraction point undetected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)