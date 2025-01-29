Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon following its return from a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. The lessons learned from continued efforts to integrate with partners and generate combat airpower in a contested environment apply across the force as the U.S. Air Forces reoptimizes for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)