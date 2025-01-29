Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory [Image 14 of 16]

    Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon following its return from a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. The lessons learned from continued efforts to integrate with partners and generate combat airpower in a contested environment apply across the force as the U.S. Air Forces reoptimizes for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 8848809
    VIRIN: 250127-F-DG904-3750
    Resolution: 9011x6007
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
    This work, Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance airpower training sortie coalition

