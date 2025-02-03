Crew Chief Ensures Mission Readiness During Exercise Spears of Victory

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, recovers an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility must be ready for a rapid transition to major combat operations, which requires seamless integration with Coalition and partner forces to successfully defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia – Jet engines roar, the scent of fuel lingers in the air, and the flightline hums with movement. A crew chief moves with precision, seamlessly communicating with the pilot and maintainers despite the noise. Every inspection—from the smallest bolt to the largest panel—must be flawless before the jet can take off. And even after it returns, the work is far from over.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron dedicated assistant crew chief, works tirelessly to ensure his F-16 Fighting Falcon is ready for daily training missions alongside Coalition forces during Exercise Spears of Victory, Feb. 1, 2025.



“There’s no better feeling than watching your jet take off, knowing you played a role in making that happen,” said Holloway. “Supporting Exercise Spears of Victory has pushed me to be even more precise because we’re working in a fast-paced environment.”



For Holloway, aviation has always been a passion. Despite the pressure of his role, he takes pride in maintaining multi-million-dollar aircraft, knowing that pilots’ lives depend on his work. As a young Airman, he understands the gravity of his responsibilities and approaches each task with precision and care.



“My mindset is simple,” said Holloway. “Do the job the right way, and everything will be fine. At Spears of Victory, we’re working alongside Coalition partners, and that makes it even more important to get every detail right.”



According to Master Sgt. Brian Gibson, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron exercise superintendent, Holloway’s work ethic and attention to detail set him apart.



“Holloway is the kind of Airman who takes pride in his work and always ensures the job gets done right,” said Gibson. “During Spears of Victory, he’s consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and maintain high standards despite the demanding schedule.”



Serving as a crew chief in a deployed environment presents unique challenges—faster operational tempo, limited resources, and higher stakes. Holloway embraces these as opportunities to grow.



“If the jets are good, it’s a great day,” said Holloway. “If the jets are broken, it’s still a great day—because everyone is out there working together, determined to get them flying again. At Spears of Victory, we’ve had to troubleshoot issues quickly to keep up with the mission, and that’s made me a better crew chief.”



Even early in his career, Holloway recognizes the impact of his work. Every pre-flight inspection, safety check, and last-minute adjustment contributes to mission readiness.



“You have to take this job seriously because lives are on the line,” said Holloway. “At Spears of Victory, we’re proving how well we can operate in a joint environment.”



As the training missions continue, Holloway remains focused on ensuring every jet is operations-ready. For him, the reward isn’t just watching an aircraft take off—it’s knowing he played a part in strengthening partnerships and keeping pilots safe.



“His attention to detail and drive to improve have been instrumental,” said Gibson. “He’s an asset to the team and a great example of what it means to be a crew chief.”



Holloway remains committed to the mission and encourages those considering a career as a crew chief to embrace the learning process and take pride in their work.



“Be ready to learn, stay humble, and take pride in what you do,” said Holloway. “Do your research and make sure you understand what’s expected of you as a crew chief.”