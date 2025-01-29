Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, checks for leaks inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the aircraft recovery process during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. Training with joint and Coalition allies and partners during Agile Combat Employment exercises increases lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)