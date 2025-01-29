U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, checks for leaks inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the aircraft recovery process during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. Training with joint and Coalition allies and partners during Agile Combat Employment exercises increases lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8848808
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-DG904-1249
|Resolution:
|9015x6010
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.