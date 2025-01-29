Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, recovers an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Spears of Victory, at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility must be ready for a rapid transition to major combat operations, which requires seamless integration with Coalition and partner forces to successfully defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)