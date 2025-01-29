Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lifts off for a training mission in support of Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver precision strikes, engage enemy aircraft, and return to base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)