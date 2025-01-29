A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lifts off for a training mission in support of Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver precision strikes, engage enemy aircraft, and return to base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 04:22
|Photo ID:
|8848811
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-DG904-5598
|Resolution:
|7406x4937
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.