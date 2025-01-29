Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory [Image 15 of 16]

    Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mercedes Huerta, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew member, Senior Airman William Boone, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron ammo technician, and Staff Sgt. Adrian Murphy, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, inspect the simulated weapons on an F-16 Fighting Falcon following a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory, in the at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. The inspection is done to determine the safety and integrity of the simulated weapons system following the end of the training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 8848810
    VIRIN: 250127-F-DG904-9803
    Resolution: 8290x5527
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
