Maintenance Generates Airpower at Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mercedes Huerta, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew member, Senior Airman William Boone, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron ammo technician, and Staff Sgt. Adrian Murphy, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, inspect the simulated weapons on an F-16 Fighting Falcon following a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory, in the at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. The inspection is done to determine the safety and integrity of the simulated weapons system following the end of the training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)