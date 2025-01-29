U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Koch, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an engine air intake of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. In order to provide a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces train to be ready to respond to any regional threat. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8848767
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-NA343-1510
|Resolution:
|7145x4670
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.