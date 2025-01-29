Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Koch, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an engine air intake of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. In order to provide a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces train to be ready to respond to any regional threat. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 8848767
    VIRIN: 250129-F-NA343-1510
    Resolution: 7145x4670
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

