U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Koch, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an engine air intake of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. In order to provide a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces train to be ready to respond to any regional threat. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)