U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. is towed to a parking spot after a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The United States’ steadfast commitment to security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region remains unchanged. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)