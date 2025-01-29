U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, inspects an oil quick disconnect port of a B-1B Lancer prior to post flight inspections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
