    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, inspects an oil quick disconnect port of a B-1B Lancer prior to post flight inspections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

