U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron are parked as a storm passes at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The B-1B is a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, the first production B-1 flew in October 1984. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)