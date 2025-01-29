Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron are parked as a storm passes at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The B-1B is a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, the first production B-1 flew in October 1984. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

