U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., goes through a water rinse upon return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)