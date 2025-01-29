A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8848762
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-NA343-1496
|Resolution:
|4658x2532
|Size:
|822.89 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.