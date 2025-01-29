U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)