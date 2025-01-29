51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan 29, 2025. The “Fight Tonight” mission signifies that regardless of weather conditions, the 51st Fighter Wing is always ready to generate airpower in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)