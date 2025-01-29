51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan 29, 2025. Large force exercises like BH 25-2 involve multiple units and simulated enemy threats across a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)