51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron await permission to taxi during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Despite heavy snowfall, 51st FW personnel work around the clock to keep the airfield clear and capable of generating combat airpower to support the large force exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|01.29.2025
|01.30.2025 20:16
|8848369
|250129-F-BD538-1038
|7137x4461
|1.75 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
