Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2 [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The “Fight Tonight” mission signifies that regardless of weather conditions, the 51st Fighter Wing is always ready to generate airpower in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 8848370
    VIRIN: 250129-F-BD538-1047
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    51st FW
    Fight Tonight
    Beverly Herd 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download