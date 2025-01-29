51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi down on flight line during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The 51st Fighter Wing regularly schedules readiness exercises, such as BH 25-2, to test and validate Osan's offensive and defensive capabilities during contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)