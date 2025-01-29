Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi down on flight line during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The 51st Fighter Wing regularly schedules readiness exercises, such as BH 25-2, to test and validate Osan's offensive and defensive capabilities during contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 8848375
    VIRIN: 250129-F-BD538-1061
    Resolution: 6179x3476
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2
    51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    51st FW
    Fight Tonight
    Beverly Herd 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download