Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi on the flight line during Beverly Herd 25-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Large force exercises like BH 25-2 involve multiple units and simulated enemy threats across a variety of contingency scenarios contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 20:16
|Photo ID:
|8848368
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-BD538-1042
|Resolution:
|6886x3873
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW generates A-10 airpower amidst inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.