    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 6 of 6]

    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Helfrich, left, a precision guided munitions noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, connect a sensor to a bomb unit during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN provides the opportunity for units from multiple Major Commands to send Airmen to receive firsthand knowledge on bomb building and better prepare them to meet the challenges posed by the era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    This work, Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

