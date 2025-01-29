Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jones, a precision guided munitions technician assigned to the 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, ties straps on a guided bomb unit during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN provides Airmen with fast-paced training while building up Nellis AFB’s munitions inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 8848363
    VIRIN: 250129-F-CN281-1159
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis
    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Munitions
    Iron MAIDEN
    Agile Combat Employment
    Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download