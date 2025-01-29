Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jones, a precision guided munitions technician assigned to the 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, ties straps on a guided bomb unit during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN provides Airmen with fast-paced training while building up Nellis AFB’s munitions inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8848363
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-CN281-1159
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
