Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jones, a precision guided munitions technician assigned to the 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, ties straps on a guided bomb unit during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN provides Airmen with fast-paced training while building up Nellis AFB’s munitions inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)