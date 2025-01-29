Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keaton Zarbano, a 142nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, loosens a bolt on a clamp ring during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. By focusing on rapid assembly, integration, and deployment of munitions, Iron MAIDEN enhances the operational readiness of munitions units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
