    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 3 of 6]

    Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keaton Zarbano, a 142nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, loosens a bolt on a clamp ring during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. By focusing on rapid assembly, integration, and deployment of munitions, Iron MAIDEN enhances the operational readiness of munitions units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    This work, Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis AFB
    Munitions
    Iron MAIDEN
    Agile Combat Employment
    Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis

