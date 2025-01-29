Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jones, a precision guided munitions technician assigned to the 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, fits a computer control group assembly onto a bomb body during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN helps ensure Airmen are qualified to support missions worldwide and adapt to different operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)