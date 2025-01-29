Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Jones, left, a precision guided munitions technician, and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Helfrich, a precision guided munitions noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, attach forward adapters to guided bomb bodies during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. Iron MAIDEN fosters collaboration among munitions specialists from different bases, enhancing their ability to work together under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)