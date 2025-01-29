Iron MAIDEN begins at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Helfrich, a precision guided munitions noncommissioned officer in charge, assigned to 142nd Maintenance Squadron at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, tightens a clamp ring on a bomb during the Iron Munitions Assembly Integration Deployment Exercise-Nellis (MAIDEN) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2025. The exercise simulates a deployed environment, creating a fast-paced and high-pressure scenario that mimics real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
