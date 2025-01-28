Nimitz Sailor Mounts Dental Model With Plaster Stone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cameron Todd, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, mounts a dental model using plaster stone aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)