Nimitz Sailors Remove Mobile Generator Engine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Nathaniel Woodman, from Fresno, California, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Austin Kaplan, from Oahu, Hawaii, remove the engine of a shipboard mobile electric power-plant aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)