Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors manuever MH-60S and MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)