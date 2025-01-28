Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Fills Baking Trays [Image 6 of 9]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Avlon Watson, from Atlanta, Georgia, fills baking trays aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 01:42
    Photo ID: 8847261
    VIRIN: 250129-N-NX635-1118
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Sailor Fills Baking Trays [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

