Nimitz Sailor Calibrates Equipment

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class, from Sierra Vista, Arizona, calibrates equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)