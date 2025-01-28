Tripoli Conducts INSURV Inspections

Cmdr. Patricia Cunanan, an inspector with the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) team, left, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Casillas, from Greensboro, North Carolina, review the safety requirements for a dumbwaiter aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with INSURV, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
