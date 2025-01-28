Tripoli Conducts INSURV Inspections

Cmdr. Patricia Cunanan, an inspector with the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) team, inspects the safety functions for a dumbwaiter aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with INSURV, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
