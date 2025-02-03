USS TRIPOLI COMPLETES MATERIAL READINESS INSPECTION



By Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Austyn Riley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs





SAN DIEGO – Amphibious assault ship USS TRIPOLI (LHA 7) successfully completed a material inspection conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), Jan. 30, 2025.



INSURV conducts material inspections of all naval ships at least once every three years if practical, for the purpose of determining and reporting upon a ship's fitness for further service and material conditions which limits its ability to carry out assignment missions.



During the four-day inspection, the INSURV team, comprised of more than 120 personnel, conducted over 500 individual checks to assess Tripoli’s material condition. The inspection also included an assessment of cleanliness, stowage, and preservation of the ship. Tripoli was found to be above the average for her class and the senior inspector lauded the ship’s zone inspection program as a model for the fleet to emulate.



“It’s vital that we maintain our ship’s properly to ensure they reach their expected service life and that we can complete our assigned missions,” said Capt. Gary Harrington, Tripoli’s commanding officer. “These inspections highlight what we are doing well, and more importantly, what we can do better every day to ensure we remain combat-ready.”



Preparing for the material inspection is an all-hands effort. It starts with a commitment from leadership to establish and maintain a culture of ownership, self-sufficiency, and making material readiness a priority. Additionally, a consistent steady strain approach wins the day.



“It’s important that that we maintain the highest possible levels of material condition so that we can execute the mission as well as have pre-planned responses for when discrepancies arise,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Moore, Tripoli’s maintenance officer and INSURV coordinator. “These inspections also provide an opportunity for Sailors to learn from senior personnel and become better operators.”



Tripoli’s successful material inspection showcased that the ship and crew are ready and capable to meet future operational demands.



“Our success is a testament to the hard work done by the crew each and every day, not just leading up to the inspection,” said Harrington. “I am confident that this crew is ready to execute any mission given to us.”



Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 15:45 Story ID: 490188 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS TRIPOLI COMPLETES MATERIAL READINESS INSPECTION, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.