Tripoli Conducts Maintenance

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elias Brown, from Reno, Nevada, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Adolfo Herrera, from Trenton, New Jersey, assemble a dolly aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
