    Tripoli Conducts Maintenance [Image 2 of 6]

    Tripoli Conducts Maintenance

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elias Brown, from Reno, Nevada, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Adolfo Herrera, from Trenton, New Jersey, assemble a dolly aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    This work, Tripoli Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

